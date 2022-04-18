Lawrence Township Police charged a Clearfield woman with endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges after finding a nine-year-old female living in her residence described as “deplorable conditions.”
Brandy Perks, 46, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors; and summary offenses of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to the police report, police were dispatched to the 100-block of Palmer Street on Sunday, April 17 at 9:48 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated female outside of her residence who was allegedly yelling, screaming, and howling.
Officers had been made of the incident earlier, and stated in the report that this hasd been an ongoing issue with Perks.
Contact was made with Perks who was higly intoxicated and yelling police. She was ultimately placed under arrest for disorderly conduct due to the continous yelling and refusing to go inside. Officers attempted to place Perks under arrest, but she then resisted officers. Perks then slipped her handcuffs and continued to resist officers a second time.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Perks’ nine-year-old female child was inside the residence. Upon entering the residence, officers observed that the living conditions were deplorable and emergency custody was taken of the child. Clearfield County Children and Youth services were contacted.
Perks was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on Monday morning and placed in Clearfield County Jail after being unable to post $5,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 27 at Centralized Court.