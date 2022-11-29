A Clearfield woman is facing several charges after she allegedly used a cattle prod to electrocute her neighbor during a dispute.
According to a Lawrence Township Police report, police responded to the area of Good Street on Nov. 27 at 1:22 a.m. to a report of a physical altercation taking place. While responding, all parties separated and returned to their residences.
Through the course of the investigation, it was found that a verbal altercation took place between a 53-year-old female neighbor and Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, of Clearfield. The incident escalated when Yatsko allegedly electrocuted the neighbor with a cattle prod three times until the victim was able to retrieve the item from her.
Charges were filed against Yatsko for use or possession of electric or electronic incapacitation device, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing is to take place in the near future, police said.