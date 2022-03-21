DuBOIS — A Clearfield woman has been jailed on drug charges after police discovered she allegedly possessed a large amount of methamphetamine.
Lisa Irwin, 57, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 14.
Sandy Township Police responded to a Hetrick Road residence on March 11 in reference to a reported mental health issue. A man answered the door, who then stepped outside and allegedly told police there was methamphetamine on the table inside. Irwin then came over to the door and said, “What did he just say?”
The two individuals then went back inside and began shuffling things around on the table, so police felt they needed to enter the residence before evidence could be destroyed.
Irwin then reportedly picked something up and held it against her stomach, telling police that it belonged to the man, not to her. Police instructed her to set the item down, which was a vacuum-seal bag with a large amount of a crystal-like substance, suspected methamphetamine, with a rubber band wrapped around it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When asked what happened that evening for the man to call police, Irwin said they had gotten into an argument, and she had been throwing things at him.
Knowing the amount of suspected methamphetamine was quite large, police asked how much Irwin paid for it, to which she responded $500. Irwin also gave police a scale and packaging bags that were allegedly in her bedroom. A glass pipe was also seized, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was 117.17 grams, according to the crime lab report.
Irwin is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. Her preliminary hearing set for April 29.