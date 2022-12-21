With just days to go before the Red Kettle fundraising campaign concludes, the Salvation Army’s Clearfield Corps believes it is falling short of reaching its goal.
Major Stanley Newton said, “We are currently at approximately 66 percent of our fundraising goal of $65,000. The figure puts us nearly 13 percent behind last year when 79 percent was raised by the same date. The loss of volunteers for a myriad of reasons and the winter storm impacting the region last week could possibly set us back even further,” he explained.
He said the Clearfield Corps counts on funds raised through the campaign for a nearly a fourth of its annual budget.
“Funds raised from the Red Kettle campaign are 15-20 percent of our full annual budget when the goal is met. These funds allow a continued provision of programs and services to those most in need within the Clearfield community.”
He said the Clearfield Corps is appealing to the community for help.
“We would again ask residents to consider assisting us, if possible. We are thankful for the support that has been so graciously expressed thus far. It is beyond humbling to see all that is done to support this community. We are appreciative of anything residents can do whether volunteering, monetary contributions, sponsorships, or just passing on the word. We thank residents in advance for any support, assistance, or help they are able to provide.”
He said there are a number of options for residents who want to give.
They are:
- Adopt-a-kettle which gives organizations and businesses an unmanned kettle at their location for a day, a week or the rest of season.
- Match-a-kettle which is when a business or organization matches the amount of funds raised at a kettle for a period of time.
- Residents, businesses and organizations can also help through a sponsorship or by volunteering, Newton said.
The online kettle allows residents, businesses or organizations to donate online to the campaign.
For additional information contact Newton at 315-761-7920 or email him at stanley.newton@use.salvationarmy.org.