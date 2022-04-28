At Clearfield Borough Council’s meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart reminded residents they need to check with their trash hauler before setting large items out with their trash.
“A lot of people are doing spring cleaning, but before they put things out, they should check with their trash haulers,” Stewart said. She told council she has seen several locations where people have placed furniture on the sidewalk and it is still sitting there.
“I checked with the trash company. They will pick up furniture, but there is an additional charge and residents do need to call in advance. They have a seven-day window to put things out.”
Stewart also told council she is working to develop a list of lawn care workers and companies. She said many people who live outside the borough but still own property here have asked her for recommendations to get their grass mowed or yard work done.
Council also approved a number of street closings for upcoming festivals and events. Healy Avenue will be closed May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10 for St. Francis School’s food truck festivals. Traffic will be restricted on May 14 on the borough’s south side for St. Francis School’s annual 5K run/walk. Market Street will be closed May 14 from Second to Third streets to celebrate Motorcycle Safety Month. The streets around the Driving Park will be closed May 1 for the Rosary March. Market Street, between Second and Temple avenues, and Third Street, between Cherry and Church avenues, will be closed June 25 for the Clearfield Redevelopment Corp’s annual Bloom and Berry Bash.
Council authorized exploring and creating a schedule for individual committee’s meetings including advertising the chosen dates and times.
Also approved by council members were hirings. They include Stephanie Foster as the police department’s secretary; and April Johnson as the parking meter attendant. A resignation was accepted from meter attendant Kim Kaschalk.
Council also authorized negotiating employment contracts for the borough’s police chief and manager and creating a long-term contract with borough secretary Betsy Houser.