A Clearfield resident and business owners believe council members should be more accountable to the residents of the wards they were elected or appointed to serve.
Jim Leitzinger said during the public comment portion of council’s recent committees’ meeting, he thinks some council members are missing too many meetings.
Although it was a committees’ meeting and council often doesn’t vote there, there was not a quorum of members present required at a meeting to conduct business.
“They ran for these positions and they knew there were at least two meetings a month. They should be at the meeting. They represent the people of their areas. If they are not interested in being here, they should resign,” Leitzinger said.
Vice President Steve Livergood, who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Stephanie Tarbay, said several members notified council they would be absent from the meeting because of family matters.
“They said they had family issues and to me family is more important,” Livergood said.
Leitzinger said he agreed. “Family is more important,” he said.