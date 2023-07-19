A local resident and business owner inquired of Clearfield Borough Council how it intends to makeup the shortfall in the borough’s share of expenses for the regional police commission’s budget, and possibly its own spending plan.
Jim Leitzinger expressed concern at council’s recent budget about the deficit of $145,000. During the presentation of the commission’s tentative budget in April, it was reported the borough’s share of the cost will be higher than expected.
According to previously published reports, the budget calls for $2,549,341 in income and expenditures for the final 10 months of 2023. The spending plan begins in March and runs through the remainder of the year. The majority of the income in the budget is from funds provided by Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
Leitzinger inquired why there is a shortfall in income after all of the preparation that led up to the decision to form the regional police department.
Vice President Steve Livergood, who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Stephanie Tarbay, reported council has been working on the matter and was originally told borough could qualify for grants that are now either no longer available or the borough is not eligible.
“We are not letting this lie. We are actively looking for funding to cover this expense,” Livergood explained.
Livergood said the borough has been working with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Clearfield Cambria, in hopes of finding grants or funding sources that could be used to make up the deficit.
Leitzinger also expressed concerns about the borough’s financial status.
“Council has major financial problems coming up,” he noted.
Livergood said council is working on those matters and hoping to come to a solution. He said much of what the current council is addressing has been inherited.
“We are exploring every avenue and hoping to come to a solution,” Livergood said.