Clearfield native U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Smith was one of 24 airmen awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield Calif. on Dec. 9.
She was a member of Flight Moose 98’s Critical Care Transport Team tasked with transporting wounded servicemen and civilians, victims of a suicide bombing, from Kabul, Afghanistan to Ramstein AFB Germany.
Moose 98 was the first aircraft to land at the Kabul airfield after the suicide bombing on Aug. 26, 2021. The crew successfully loaded and treated numerous critically wounded service members, foreign nationalists and pediatric patients, safely evacuating them to Ramstein AFB.
Smith is a 2013 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. She joined the U.S. Air Force in January 2014. She continues to serve as a medic on an air evacuation team based out of Kadena AFB, Okinawa Japan. She is the daughter of David and Andrea Smith of Clearfield.
The awards ceremony can be viewed in its entirety on YouTube, “Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony – Travis AFB 9 Dec 22”.