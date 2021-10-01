Clearfield Municipal Authority was updated on the progress of a pilot study for a membrane filtration system for Montgomery Run Reservoir.
Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Altoona reported at Thursday’s rescheduled meeting, “We received a pilot study proposal from equipment manufacturer Pall Corp for three months which will satisfy the state Department of Environmental Protection’s requirements for a study.”
He said some additional data is needed from the plant at Montgomery Run to complete the information on the request that will be sent in to DEP. “I don’t know how long DEP will take to review the request, but we expect the start of the pilot study the beginning of next year,” Balliet noted.
In July, members authorized beginning the process to upgrade the water filtration system at the reservoir. CMA is exploring replacing the traditional sand filters at the reservoir with a state-of-the-art membrane filtration system at an estimated cost of $6 million. It already has a membrane filtration system in place at its Moose Creek Reservoir.
The pilot study is the first step to determine whether the system is viable for the reservoir. Balliet said at the authority’s July meeting, if the system turns out to be favorable, it would take about two years for all the design, financing and permitting to be completed and another two years for system construction.