Clearfield Municipal Authority approved submitting three grant applications to upgrade equipment and facilities.
At the authority’s recent meeting, Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson and Foreman Inc. told the authority two grant funding requests were prepared and he was recommending the authority approve submitting them.
Members authorized two applications be submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Pennsylvania Small Sewer and Water Grant Program to purchase leak detection equipment and a generator for lift station No. 2 and replace lift station No. 3.
The authority is requesting $53,027 for the leak detection equipment –85 percent of a total cost of $62,385 and $308,150 for the generator and lift station replacement –85 percent of the total cost of $362,530.
An application was also authorized to request $3,151,185 in H20 funds from DCED. If the application is successful it will fund 50 percent of the cost to construct an interconnection with the Woodland Bigler Area Municipal Authority. The total project cost is $6,302,370.
Balliet said the authority approved a memorandum of understanding at its Dec. 13 meeting to show support for the funding request.
Manager John Williams was also authorized, by members, to sign all documents related to the grant application requests.