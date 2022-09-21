The Clearfield Municipal Authority board recently voted in favor of awarding Manager John Williams a new five-year contract.
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and will give Williams a three percent pay increase per year with his 2022 salary being $80,000.
CMA hired Williams as manager in 2016 and he was paid a salary of $50,000 in his first year.
- Williams reported the state Department of Environmental Protection has a new grant program where it would pay for CMA to perform a leak detection study on its water system at no cost to the authority. The only requirement is the CMA has to agree to fix any leaks that are found during the study.
“Which would be silly on our part to not repair it anyway,” Williams said.
- Williams reported takeover of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer lines has been completed and CMA’s first loan payment is Oct. 1. At the prompting of DEP, CMA agreed to take over all of the township and the borough’s sanitary sewer lines and all of the debt associated with them. CMA would also receive all of the sanitary sewer surcharge fees the two municipalities is charging its sewer customers to pay off the loans.
- CMA awarded the bid for stone to Woodland Equipment and Supply of Woodland for 2A limestone for $18.98 per ton and no. 3 limestone for $23.19 per ton.
