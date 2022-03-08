WOODLAND — Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a Clearfield man who allegedly severely assaulted a Woodland man.
According to the police report, on March 3 between 9 and 9:30 p.m., the 29-year-old male victim traveled to a residence on Main Street in Bradford Township to retrieve money from the owner.
Once inside the residence, Michael Warrick, 31, of Clearfield allegedly struck the victim several times, causing a skull fracture.
According to witnesses, Warrick left the area in a white SUV in an unknown direction. An arrest warrant was obtained for Warrick.
Anyone with information about Warrick’s whereabouts are asked to contact PSP at 814-857-3800.