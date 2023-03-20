A Clearfield man has kept his passion for tree and landscape care alive and thriving well into his 70s.
Art Smeal, 77, recently climbed and cut down an estimated 50-foot tree. The action was taken after his nephew came to him with a quote to take down the tree.
His nephew wondered if the quote was too high. Smeal said he would be able to take down the tree for less. “I started to take it down,” Smeal said. “Took me about four days, but I got it down.”
Smeal grew up on a farm, enjoying the outdoor work.
“As soon as I graduated, my dad said there’s not much work around here,” Smeal said.
He traveled to Philadelphia where he got into the tree business for about two years. Smeal returned to Clearfield and married, but continued similar outdoor care endeavors, working with various individuals.
While in Clearfield, a neighbor suggested he apply to work as a custodian at the Clearfield Area School District. The position allowed him to create his own company, Smeal’s Tree and Lawn Care.
“I worked up (at the school) on the night shift, and I did my tree work in the daytime,” Smeal said.
He returned to farm work during the course of his career. “I got a job down in Frenchville, working on a farm,” Smeal noted. “I liked that better than tree trimming, so I worked at that farm for a while.”
Upon retiring, he bought equipment for rototilling and dedicated himself to community activities. His wife, belonging to the Salvation Army, helped him get involved with the organization.
He currently is in charge of managing the Clearfield Salvation Army’s community garden.
“I started to garden up there,” he said. Last year “I had 26 gardens up there, but I’m not going to make it that big this year.”
The garden program began to serve residents who don’t have space to garden. Spaces are made available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program has been around approximately 12 years.
Smeal enjoys his work at the community gardens. He plans to stick with the community initiative and choose carefully when considering tackling towering trees in the future.
“I don’t want another one like that,” he said. “I’ll think a second time before I’ll take another tree down like that.”