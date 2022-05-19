A Clearfield man is in Clearfield County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle and was caught on Interstate 80 westbound near the Ohio border.
Dewery Smallwood, 53, of Clearfield has been arraigned and charged by Lawrence Township Police with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while operating privileges are suspended.
According the police report, police were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle on May 14 in the area of Log Cabin Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was reported that Smallwood had taken a vehicle that he longer was authorized to operate.
It was reported that Smallwood had reached out to the owner, advising he would return the vehicle — and failed to do so.
Smallwood was caught operating the vehicle near the Ohio border on I-80 westbound. He was taken into custody and transported to CCJ where he is being housed on the stolen vehicle charges and numerous warrants.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.