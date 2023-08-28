A Clearfield man is in Clearfield County Jail after fleeing police via the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
According to Clearfield Regional Police, officers on Sunday, Aug. 27 around 4 p.m. observed Chad Schwartz, 51, of Clearfield along S. Front Street near the Zip Trip convenience store. At the time, Schwartz was wanted by Clearfield County Probation.
After realizing police had spotted him, Schwartz allegedly fled down the embankment into the river. He crossed the river toward W. First Avenue while additional law enforcement headed in that direction.
Schwartz was located in that area and was apprehended by police. While he was in the river, Schwartz was observed discarding items into the waterway that was later recovered with assistance from the volunteer firefighters from Clearfield Fire Dept.
The discarded items were found to be numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Schwartz was lodged in Clearfield County Jail awaiting arraignment.