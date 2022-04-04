A Clearfield man is facing theft and other charges in relation to an incident where allegedly stole a truck from a local auto garage before fleeing from multiple police departments.
On March 31 at 6:33 p.m., Lawrence Township Police received a report of a stolen truck at a Color Lane location in the township.
An 80-year-old Clearfield man told police that Thomas Peters, 36, of Clearfield stole a truck from outside his garage. He also said he believed Peters was under the influence of drugs.
Lawrence Township Police, who were assisted by Clearfield Borugh Police, arrived on scene and Peters immediately began to run from officers. A search of the area was conducted by those two departments as wll as Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police.
A report was received by police stating that Peters was in a backyard residence on Nelson Road and proceeded to hide under a porch. Upon arriving at that residence, Peters began to run from police again before being tacked to the ground and then resisting arrest. He was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody.
Peters was then transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed. While being searched at the jail, Peters was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
He was charged with theft by unlawful taking and flight to avoid apprehension — both felonies of the third degree; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance — all misdemeanors; and summary public drunkenness.
Peters was arraigned on April 1 in front of District Judge Michael Morris and is incarcerated in CCJ in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 13 at Centralized Court.