DuBOIS — One person was shot and a Clearfield man is in custody following an incident at Invictus early Sunday morning, according to DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark.
Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the alleged shooter. Clark did say the victim was a 31-year-old DuBois man and the shooter was a 27-year-old man from Clearfield. The victim is expected to survive, according to Clark.
Clark said DuBois City Police received multiple calls at 12:46 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at Invictus, a multi-recreational facility and bar located on DuBois Street.
“We had two officers on scene in 18 seconds,” said Clark.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they took a 27-year-old Clearfield man into custody who was being detained by the owner of the business, Joe Morrison, Clark said.
Clark said Morrison disarmed the alleged shooter and held him down until officers arrived on scene.
Clark said a 31-year-old DuBois man was shot during the incident. “The last we heard is he was headed into surgery and is suspected to survive,” Clark said.
Clark said the suspected shooter had apparently been told to leave the business earlier in the evening. “He went out to the parking lot area, not sure if he retrieved a weapon from his vehicle, but he reentered and that’s when the owner of the business confronted him and told him to leave again,” Clark explained.
“And a struggle ensued, which is when this 27-year-old man pulled a gun, pointed it toward the owner and that’s when the guy that actually got shot was there with the male that shot him. I don’t know if they’re friends or what, but they were there together and he went to step in and that’s when the owner of the business grabbed the gun. The struggle ensued, the weapon went off striking the male in the face area. So that’s what we have right now. Again, he is expected to survive,” Clark said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were met with several people fleeing from inside of the building, Clark said.
“I think by the quick intervention of the owner, he definitely saved his life by engaging the guy and probably multiple other people,” said Clark.
The suspect was in custody within 30 to 40 seconds from when the police got the call, Clark said. He is in Clearfield County Jail and charges are pending.
More information will be released as it becomes available from authorities.