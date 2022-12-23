Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow with poor visibility. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage and scattered power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&