A 78-year-old Clearfield man died in a crash on Wednesday.
On Dec. 21 at 9:11 a.m., Clearfield emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of state Route 879 and Spruce Street in Clearfield for a two-vehicle crash. A 78-year-old Clearfield male pulled from Spruce Street onto Route 879 into the path of a tactical military vehicle.
The 78-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene from injuries sustained on impact.
Clearfield Police were assisted by the Lawrence Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police accident reconstruction team, Hyde Fire and Clearfield Fire Department, Clearfield EMS and the state Department of Transportation.