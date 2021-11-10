DuBOIS — A Clearfield man is facing felony charges after he allegedly used two $100 counterfeit bills at Sheetz in DuBois.
Ronald Roy Provost, 28, of Clearfield, is charged with two second-degree felony counts of forgery — unauthorized act in writing, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois District Court on Sept. 27. Bail was set at $5,000.
According to the criminal complaint, DuBois City police were dispatched to Sheetz on North Brady Street on July 25 for reports of a man and woman who came into the store and allegedly passed two counterfeit bills. Police met with an employee of the store, who said she had the man, identified as Provost, on video passing two $100 counterfeit bills.
It was obvious the bills were counterfeit, since at the top of them, it said “The Copy Money Shop of XDOWMO, Fashion Prop Money.” It also said “The Copy Money Shop of XDOWMO” on the back of the bills in two areas, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police Provost parked his vehicle at the gas pump to get gas before coming into the store — the first time purchasing two packs of cigarettes and prepaying for $20 in gas, while using one of the counterfeit $100 bills, with a total of $36.50. The second time, his total was $18.25, the report said.
Police watched the Sheetz surveillance video both times, watching Provost allegedly approach the counter and pull the money out of his pocket, turning it over so that it was facing up at the time.
Provost waived his preliminary hearing at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 5 before Judge Richard Ireland, according to court records.