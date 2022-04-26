Lawrence Township Police have charged a Clearfield man with multiple child sex crimes.
Glenn Allen Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield has been charged with statutory sexual assault (attempt); statutory sexual assault (solicitation); unlawful contact with a minor; aggravated indecent assault (attempt); aggravated indecent assault (solicitation); criminal use of a communication facility; indecent assault (attempt) and indecent assault (solicitation.)
In February, police received a report of a video that posted on YouTube from “PredatorCatchersPA,” which involved Goodrich and members of the group. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Goodrich allegedly had communications through an app on his cell phone where he invited two individuals to his motel room at the Economy Inn, believing their ages were 14 and 16.
Goodrich allegedly provided the believed minors with his address and invited them to his room for sexual activities, as well as sent an inappropriate photo to them.
A warrant had been issued for Goodrich’s arrest, but he was apprehended without incident on Tuesday by Lawrence Township Police.
Goodrich was remanded to Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4.