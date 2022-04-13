Clearfield Police Department on April 11 obtained and executed an arrest warrant on 51-year-old Richard S. English of Clearfield.
According to the report, police began investigating an alleged incident that had occurred along E. 4th Streeet in Clearfield Borough. According to the complaint, English made unlawful contact with a 14-year-old female during the encounter.
As a result of the investigation, English was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault forcible compulsion and other related charges.
He was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Judge J. Michael Morris on the charges. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 20 at Centralized Court.