Lesley W. Steiner, 50, of Clearfield has been charged after police apprehended him at gunpoint for for fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman.

On Thursday, July 28 at 12:26 p.m., Lawrence Township police responded to a physical domestic incident on Clarendon Avenue. Police learned the suspect, Steiner, had fled the scene in a vehicle.

