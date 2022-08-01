Lesley W. Steiner, 50, of Clearfield has been charged after police apprehended him at gunpoint for for fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman.
On Thursday, July 28 at 12:26 p.m., Lawrence Township police responded to a physical domestic incident on Clarendon Avenue. Police learned the suspect, Steiner, had fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Montgomery Run Road and Washington Avenue in Hyde. Upon seeing police, Steiner attempted to flee, traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of the Hyde post office where he then drove around Martell Glass.
Steiner was apprehended by police at gunpoint. Steiner was found to have numerous warrants and also had a suspended drivers license.
Through the course of investigation, police discovered that Steiner and victim, a 35-year-old female, had been involved in a verbal domestic altercation that took place in front of the victim’s friend. The situation escalated into a physical situation.
It was reported that Steiner had allegedly choked the victim, attempted to poke her eyes out, scratched her, bit her neck and restrained her numerous times, refusing to let her leave the residence.
Steiner was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling and charged with unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury — misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault and fleeing police — misdemeanor of the second degree; and summary charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and various traffic violations.
Steiner was housed in Clearfield County Jail on $75,000 cash bail.