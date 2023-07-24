The Clearfield Lions Club is looking for youth, age 12-16, to work at the Clearfield County Fair.
The work will be in the grandstands selling water, soda, popcorn and peanuts during fair shows and harness racing.
Those interested are asked to contact the park office at 814-765-4629 or visit the office and ask Jennifer. Youth must be available to work every show and some of the horse races.
The Clearfield Lions Club is also looking for adult volunteers to work under the grandstand for any of the shows. Volunteers will be asked to make popcorn, filling buckets with pop and water).
For additional information contact Sue at 814-577-0704.
Member Sue Swales-Vitullo said, “This is the only fundraiser the club does each year. Money raised is used for donations for the community and scholarships. We are always looking for new Lions Club members as well,” she said.
A meeting will be held Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. for youth working at the grandstand. Those attending should enter like they are going into the track. As soon as they go through the gate, they should make a left behind the bleachers. They will see an ice cooler sitting beside a doorway and should enter through that door.