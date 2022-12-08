The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is mourning the loss of a former authority member and manager of the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
President David Schultz said authority members had been recalling Dick Shaffer’s dedication and service to the airport and his work to promote the facility for more than two centuries since learning of his passing.
“On behalf of the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority, members are saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Shaffer Dec. 7. Dick was a steadfast supporter of aviation and the Clearfield Airport. We are humbled by his past military service, remember his commitment to the local community and his dedication to the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”
Shaffer passed away earlier this week. According to previously published information, Shaffer began working at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport in 1983 and served as its manager for more than 20 years. He served as the authority’s chairman for a number of years and retired from the board as a representative for Clearfield Borough in March 2021.
According to information published in his obituary, Shaffer donated “endless time and service” to the airport.