Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is sponsoring an Airport Awareness Day on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport. The airport is located at 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
Authority Chairman David Schultz said the family-friendly event is free.
“The event is meant to showcase the importance of the airport to the local community. As part of the event, the airport will host numerous aircraft displays including vintage, classic, military, and medical helicopters.”
There will also be displays from the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police and fire departments.
Food will be available for purchase. A pancake breakfast is being provided in the morning and a lunch burger burn. Both meals will be provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
EAA members will also offer the Young Eagles Program providing free airplane rides to those age 8-17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is an opportunity for the community to gain awareness of the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport. Conveniently located just north of Exit 120 of Interstate 80, the airport offers vital community services to the region as well as flight training opportunities,” Schultz said.