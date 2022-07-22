The Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority approved three letters Wednesday that will be delivered to Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport’s supporting municipal governments requesting additional financial support.
Chairman David Schultz said given large increases in costs for fuel, insurance, equipment and employee salaries, the authority must ask each to increase their municipal subsidies directed to aid the airport.
“We need additional funds to maintain the safety and integrity of the airport,” Shultz said.
The commissioners will be asked to increase the county’s allocation from $20,000 to $25,000. The accompanying letter will state the increase in funds is “vital to maintain continuous safe reliable service and operations.”
The Lawrence Township Supervisors and Clearfield Borough Council will be asked to raise the amount of their annual stipends from $10,000 each to $15,000 each.
Schultz asked airport Manager Jerry Kaufield to personally deliver each of the letters to allow the governments time to consider the requests before they begin work on their individual 2022-23 spending plans.
Schultz noted he plans to attend each government’s August meeting so he can show them six months of the airport’s actual increased expenses. “I plan to show them how important it is that they provide the increase in funding that will allow the airport to weather the increases brought about by inflation,” he said.
Schultz thanked Kaufield and the airport’s employees for helping to keep the airport’s costs down. “All the employees are working frugally, but we can’t compromise safety here. We have to have more assistance from the municipalities,” he said.