Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority is sponsoring an Airport Awareness Day on Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport. The airport is located at 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield, just off Interstate 80.
The event is free and family-friendly.
Authority Chairman David Schultz said, ”Plans for the 2022 Clearfield Airport Community Day are advancing nicely as we expect to showcase the importance of the Clearfield Lawrence Airport. The event is meant to showcase the importance of the airport to the local community.”
As part of the event, the airport will host aircraft displays including vintage, classic, military, and medical helicopters.
There will also be equipment from the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police and fire departments.
Food will be available for purchase. A pancake breakfast is being provided from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 4-10. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. Both meals will be provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 748.
EAA members will also offer the Young Eagles flight program providing free airplane rides to those age 8-17 from 1-3 p.m. or until flights are completed.
Schultz said the Young Eagles will offer youth a flight around Clearfield.
“Kids partaking in the program will experience the fascination of flight and hopefully will become kids in learning how to fly or pursuing careers in aviation and the sciences.”
“While this is not an air show, this is an opportunity for folks to come out to the local airport and learn about the airport, airplanes, and what happens here each day. We hope that folks will come out and see the helicopters and other aircraft on display as well as some of the Borough and township assets that support airport and community safety.
“This is an opportunity for the community to gain awareness of the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport. It offers vital community services to the region as well as flight training opportunities,” Schultz said.