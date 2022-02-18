Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority expressed disappointment and concern over funding cuts from the two municipalities that support the airport.
Chairman David Schultz said he met with Lawrence Township Supervisors and Clearfield Borough Council prior to both of them approving their 2022 budgets. Schultz said he requested an annual stipend of $10,000 from both to help the authority defray rising expenses associated with operating the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport. Both municipalities cut their airport allocation to $5,000.
“(Airport Manager Jerry Kaufield) and I met with Clearfield Borough and expressed disappointment with the cut in funding. In 2021, the airport did not get any funds from Lawrence Township because the authority failed to request funds. Now both have cut us $5,000 each,” Schultz said.
Schultz said he also sent letters requesting both municipalities pay their stipends by Feb. 10 to help the airport’s bottom line through the cold weather months when it generally has more expenses.
“I spoke with Clearfield Borough Manager Les Stott and she said the borough usually pays in April. We need those funds to help us pay our costs,” Schultz said.
He said he appealed to the Clearfield County Commissioners and they were able to provide some additional funding. “I am very happy that the county stepped up to help us in our time of need. I am certainly disappointed with both Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township,” he said.
In a related matter, Kaufield was asked to use the 2021 expenses to help develop a budget for 2023 and determine if there are any cuts to be made to the airport’s expenses.
“We are going to track expenses and use actual numbers for a budget to present to both the borough and the township. We will schedule meetings with both municipalities in September when they are working on their budgets,” Schultz said.