The Laurel Eye Clinic recently opened in a new location on Second Street. The office is located at 1100 S. Second St., Suite 2, Clearfield.
Fiscal Assistant/Marketing Director Ashley Provance said the new site, that opened June 26, has its own parking lot — a convenience for customers that its former location did not have.
It is also much larger, improving patient flow to the two testing rooms and four examination rooms. The ample space, which has been fully remodeled, has improved patient wait times and allowed the store’s optical department to expand.
“The additional space has allowed us to carry more stock and styles,” Provance said.
The store provides eye care for the entire family.
“We do routine exams for kids up to seniors and we can also provide more advanced care, if required, for conditions such as cataracts,” she explained.
The Clearfield location currently does not have a surgical suite, but patients who need that service can receive pre-operation and post-operation care there. Surgeries are done at Altoona, Brookville or DuBois.
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 1-888-494-2020. The direct line to the office is 814-765-6963.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary for Laurel Eye Clinic. It’s kind of fun how this all worked out and that we are able to offer out clients a new and improved space,” Provance said.
Site Manager Kaitlin Smith said, “I’m excited to give our staff a larger space to see patients. I’m looking forward to returning patients seeing our new office and also welcoming new patients to the facility,” she said.