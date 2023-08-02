Clearfield Kiwanis is now official. The club recently received its charter at a ceremony at Starr Hill Winery, Curwensville.
It has been 90 days of actively recruiting enough members to gain the sanctioning to operate as an organization and laying out plans for the club’s future. A previous Clearfield Kiwanis disbanded in 2017.
“We had a very successful Charter Night. I would like to acknowledge the businesses that were so generous to us including Starr Hill Winery, Buck’s Pizza, J.G. Food Warehouse and CNB Bank for sponsoring Joe Quick who provided musical entertainment for the event,” Clearfield Kiwanis President Lisa Coval said.
Opening remarks were made by Kiwanis district and state officials. “We are here to celebrate a new Kiwanis club. A group of dedicated individuals were able to come together in a very short period of time. That is not a good thing, it’s a great thing,” said state District Gov. Mike Coolbaugh.
Coval who accepted the charter said, “We wouldn’t be here today without past club who gifted us its bell to carry on and move forward with the same passion. It is the club’s mission to merge the past with the future while we focus on children’s literacy programs and anti-hunger programs.”
Coval said the club is continuing to accept new members. She said the only requirement is members have a devotion to their community and a desire to help residents.
Corporate memberships are also available to area businesses. Annual dues are $100 with a portion of the funds being returned to the Clearfield Kiwanis Club.“If a business joins they can have as many members as it likes but only one of the corporate members would be a voting member,” she explained.
She thanked Miranda Burton of the Philipsburg Kiwanis for assisting Clearfield Kiwanis with members’ recruitment that allowed it to secure a charter.
Clearfield Kiwanis has a two-fold purpose, Coval said. It will work on projects to end childhood hunger and improve children’s literacy.
“We are hoping to establish a backpack program at a local high school that will provide a sustainable weekend food program. We are contacting Clearfield Ministerium and the local food pantry to assist with obtaining food for the backpacks that will be distributed weekly to students who need it. The club’s vice president Kelli Strouse is getting details and we will be working out the logistics at the August meeting,” Coval said.
Another project the club is considering is supplying books for local Little Free Libraries. She said the state Kiwanis Governor has initiated “Bucks for Books” to encourage Kiwanis clubs to support little libraries by purchasing books to keep them stocked.
Coval said the club will fund those projects using the proceeds from the duck derby it sponsored at the Clearfield Riverfront Festival in June. Also at the charter night the club received several donations to its projects startup fund.
Presently, the club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
Coval said at the Aug. 24 meeting members will discuss meeting locations and formats. The club is required to meet monthly.
Any resident who is interested in joining the Clearfield Kiwanis can contact Coval at the library.
Clearfield Kiwanis also has a group for youth members –Clearfield Area High School’s Key Club.