Clearfield Hospital Nurses Alumni announces the donations and memorials to the nurse’s scholarship fund.
Memorials donations:
- Judy Ribinski Hubbard, Class of 1957 by Marla Jury, Class of 1957 and Geraldine Curry Radomsky, Class of 1957.
- Class of 1959 by Dolly Dornish.
- Philmore Magnuson –husband of Myrna, Class of 1958, by Jane Marnatti and Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- Benjamin Bodle, husband of Barbara Knepp Bodle, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- Deceased class members by Babara Bodle, Class of 1953.
- Ron Bodle –husband of Eleanor, Class of 1958, by Margaret Burkett, Class of 1960, Joan Myers, Class of 1953,
- Geraldine Radomsky, Class of 1957, and Myrna Magnuson, Class of 1958.
- Emily Newell Igor, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- Don Johnson –husband of Betty Klingensmith Johnson, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, class of 1953.
- Phyllis Westover by Shirley Jean Young.
- Class of 1957 by Anna Simpson, Class of 1957.
- Lawrence Chiodo –husband of Roseanna Chiodo, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- William McNeal –husband of Clara Smith McNeal, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- Delores Dill, Class of 1958, by Myrna Magnuson, Class of 1958.
- Don Johnson by his wife Betty Klingensmith Johnson, Class of 1953.
- Dorothy McKee Hurd, Class of 1968, by her husband Roger Hurd, Class of 1968, Sharon McDowell, Class of 1968, and Lois Eisenman, Class of 1968.
- Ruth Peters Anthony, Class of 1959, by John and Gale Peters.
- Jacquie Courey Murawski by Jacqulyn Stone, Class of 1966.
- Bill Magnuson –husband of Joanne Magnuson, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
Scholarship donations:
- Sharon McDowell, Class of 1968.
- Gary Lawhead
- Barbara Bodle, Class of 1953
- In honor of Joan Myers, Class of 1953, by Geraldine Radomsky, Class of 1957.
- In honor of Clara Smith McNeal, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- In honor of Don Johnson –husband of Betty Klingensmith Johnson, Class of 1953, by Joan Myers, Class of 1953.
- In honor of Ben Bodle –husband of Barbara Knepp Bodle, Class of 1953, Don Johnson –husband of Betty Klingensmith Johnson, Class of 1953, and Bill McNeal –husband of Clara Smith McNeal, Class of 1953 by Joan Hartzfield Harper.
- In honor of the Class of 1957 by Patricia Slattery, Class of 1957.
- In honor of the Class of 1962 by Nancy Junod Askey, Class of 1962.
- In honor of the Class of 1966 by Karen Powell, Class of 1966.
- In memory of Wava Bloom Jordan, Class of 1957, by Marla J. Jury, Class of 1957.
- Dr. B.L. Corcino, M.D.
Scholarship donations or memorials may be given in honor or in memory of a friend or relative. They may be sent to Joan Myers, 2541 Meadow Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830 or Dottie Disshon, 1521 Warren Dr., Clearfield PA 16830.