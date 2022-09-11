The Clearfield community paused to recall the bravery of first responders during the tragedies that took place Sept. 11, 2001 at its annual service of remembrance.

The 21st annual service held Sunday morning, for the first time since its inception, had to be moved indoors because of inclement weather. The service was held down the street at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church from its traditional location at the Clearfield County Courthouse .

