The Clearfield community paused to recall the bravery of first responders during the tragedies that took place Sept. 11, 2001 at its annual service of remembrance.
The 21st annual service held Sunday morning, for the first time since its inception, had to be moved indoors because of inclement weather. The service was held down the street at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church from its traditional location at the Clearfield County Courthouse .
The American flag was escorted into the service by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse served as the master of ceremonies providing the welcome to approximately 50 persons in attendance. He also led participants in the pledge to the American flag.
Emily Smeal of Curwensville sang the national anthem.
The speakers were Chairman of the Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and U.S. Army Veteran Scott McKenzie.
Sobel spoke about visiting the 911 Memorial in New York City. He said in one of the halls there is a quote on the wall, “No Day Shall Erase You from the Memory of Time” from the Book IX of “The Aeneid” by Virgil.
The tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001 brought Americans closer together and for a time they put differences of opinion on the back burner and concentrated on helping the county and their fellow man, he said. They also renewed their feelings of patriotism and belief in the country.
“Despite what its enemies wanted that day, America didn’t fall,” Sobel explained.
Although many residents of the country been at odds for various reasons in recent years, Sobel said he believes the standards that brought residents together in the days following the disaster still exist.
“Those ideals still lie within us. They may not burn as brightly as they did then but they are still there. We continue to believe in justice, equality and freedom and those qualities still provide hope,” he said.
McKenzie spoke about his tour of duty in Bosnia during the time immediately following 9-11. He said despite what some believe the U.S. needs to remain vigilant against those who seek to harm it.
“The world is still evil. The threat is still there,” he said.
He also thanked emergency responders and police officers for their service. “They respond day in and day out. They are true heroes,” he said.
Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis and Lawrence Township Police Department Sgt. Julie Curry laid a wreath of remembrance at the church’s altar.
The invocation was given by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Jimmy Hopper.