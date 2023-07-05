Clearfield Area High School’s FFA Chapter capped off a successful year with the 61st annual banquet.
Awards were presented to a number of members. They include:
Agway farming award, Dylan Henry; outstanding home and garden award given in memory of Earl Guelich, Ben Mallon; and the outstanding service award presented by Scott Way.
Sam Rish, Bernie Reorda and Jacob Swartz received small gas engine awards sponsored by Carns Equipment; Swartz was also presented the TD Fabricating & Welding welding award; and Natalie Lumadue, the Bowman Masonry discovery award.
Noah Wriglesworth earned the outstanding freshman award; Katie Canter, the Pennsylvania Grain Processing outstanding sophomore award; and Katie Thomas, the Country Butcher outstanding junior award.
The outstanding FFA member award given in memory of Linda Shomo Ardary was presented to Daisy Knepp. Reese Benton was presented the Robbins Lumber Co. environmental conservation award.
The best equine project award was given to Violet Motch. Abby Henry received the Courage to Succeed award. The Gray’s Engine Service’s outstanding female award was presented to Katie Canter.
Braylen Way earned the Wilmer Land Lippert judging award. The most active active first year member award was earned by Maikayla Blake. Brayson Gaines was presented the cracked egg award.
Reese Benton and Rayana Lichvarcik received the Clearfield County Conservation District’s conservation award. Daisy Knepp was presented the FFA public speaking award and the salesmanship award.
FFA career development event awards were given to Katie Canter, wildlife and equine science; Katie Thomas, veterinary sciene; Rayana Lichvarcik, aquatics, livestock evaluations and agronomy; Reese Benton, forestry and farm business management; and Dylan Henry, dairy management and tractor driving; Sam Rish, agriculture management; Jacob Swartz, agriculture mechanics small gas; and Daisy Knepp, interview.
Greenhand awards were given to Noah Wriglesworth, Maikayla Blake, Xaver Lutz, Damien Buck, Datin Billotte, Maci Daubs, Colby Button, Slayde Bumbarger, Alyssa Narehood, Secora Hoopsick, Cooper Malloy, Liza Simington and Caspian Lippert.
Chapter degree awards were received by Ben Mallon, Daisy Knepp, Violet Motch, Sam Rish, Aidan Rougeaux, Sarah Buckwitz, Bernie Reorda, Brayson Gaines, Dylan Henry, Jacob Swartz, Katie Canter, Reese Benton and Natalie Lumadue.
Maikayla Blake and Sarah Buchwitz earned star awards. Reese Benton was presented the leadership award. Kinsley Reed received the sunshine award. Alaura Rowles was presented the FFA citizen award.
Academic awards were given to Maikayla Blake, Katie Canter, Rayana Lichvarcik, Sarah Buchwitz, Violet Motch, Noah Wriglesworth, Alaura Rowles, Katie Thomas and Brayson Gaines.
2022-2023 officers are President Reese Benton; Vice President Katie Canter; Secretary Daisy Knepp; Treasurer Sam Rish; Reporter Brayson Gaines; Chaplain Ben Mallon; Sentinel Rayana Lichvarcik; Parliamentarian Violet Motch and Historian Alaura Rowles.
FFA members would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the program: Clair Wriglesworth, Agway; Jeff Carns, Carn’s Equipment; Terry Duncan, TD Fabricating & Welding; Gary Bowman, Bowman Masonry; Scott Way; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Ralston; Sharon Vokes; Susan Reed; Joel Peterson, Clearfield Wholesale Paper Co.; Michael Kerr, Kerr Cattle Co.; Cory Leonard; Clearfield County Conservation District; Jason Gill, the Country Butcher; Steve Blackburn, Pennsylvania Grain Processing Co.; Sherri Gaines; Lynn Robbins, Robbins Lumber Co.; Cheri Beers; Debbie Gray, Gray Engine.