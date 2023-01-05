Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department will hold a public memorial service for its deceased members from 2022.
The service will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church on 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.
The families of deceased members, fire department members and the general public are welcome to attend the memorial service. Below is a listing of fire department members who have passed during 2022.
- Kenneth Kovalick
- James Schell
- Keith Ogden
- William Franson
- James Gray
- Duane Barry
- Doyle Jury
- William Brion
- Ricky Keith
- Edward Haney
- Thomas Hartsock
- Jack Gardner
- Eugene Conklin
- Chester Dale