The Clearfield County Fair Board announced the winners of the fair parade held Monday evening.
Marching Bands
Senior High School Band (Class AAA) — 1st, Purchase Line High School
Senior High School Band (Class A) — 1st, Curwensville Area High School; 2nd, Philipsburg-Osceola High School
Junior High School Band — 1st, Clearfield Jr. High Band
Outstanding Band Front — Curwensville Area High School
Miniature Twirling Unit — 1st, The Daisies; 2nd, Nittany Dreamers
Best Drum & Bugle / Pipe Band — Keystone Regiment
Best Drum Major — Moshannon Valley High School
Best Percussion — Curwensville Area High School
FIRE APPARATUS
Best Appearing Engine (2012-2022) — 1st; North Point Fire Company, 2nd, Rescue Hose & Ladder Fire Company
Best Appearing Engine (2001-2011) — 1st, Boalsburg Fire Company; 2nd, Glen Richey Fire Company
Best Appearing Engine (2000 & Older) — DuBois Volunteer Hose Co. #1
Best Appearing Engine Tanker — 1st, Pine Creek Fire Co.; 2nd, Hyde Fire Company
Best Appearing Tanker (1500 gallon or more) — 1st, Snow Shoe Fire Company; 2nd, West Sandy Fire Company
Best Appearing Aerial — 1st, Undine Fire Company; 2nd, Madera Fire Company
Best Appearing Rescue — 1st, Lawrence Township Fire Co. #1; 2nd, Hope Fire Company
Best Appearing Brush Truck — Grassflat Fire Company
Best Overall Ambulance / QRS — Mountain Top Fire Company
Fire Company Making Best Appearance — Elkland Search and Rescue
Fire Company Traveling Longest Distance — Excelsior Fire Dept. #1
Best Overall Fire Apparatus — Penfield Fire Company
Best Antique Apparatus — Houtzdale Fire Company
Best Appearing Float Using Parade Theme — Clearfield County Historical Society
Best of Show Overall — Trout Run Drafts
Sue Lanich Memorial Award — Clearfield Senior High School Marching Band
