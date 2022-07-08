Clearfield Elks No. 540 will host its annual Elks at the Community Pool Day on Sunday, July 10. The event will be held at the Clearfield Community Pool at 1 p.m. The pool is located at 415 Polk St., Clearfield.
The Elks made a donation to the pool that provides local residents free admission to the pool all day.
“Residents are invited to come out and enjoy the fun day, which will include swimming and registration for several give aways,” member Susan Williams said.
Elks members will be greeting visitors at the main entrances and providing information about programs the organization sponsors including a drug awareness program, Elk’s Hoop Shoot, High Country Arts and Crafts Festival and others.
Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug free, meet the needs of veterans and improve the quality of life.
Exalted Ruler Paul McDermott said the donation to the pool not only helps the pool but the community. “We want to get the community involved by offering those who don’t have pool passes the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of this great facility and all it has to offer,” he said. “We hope the community will turn out and enjoy a day at the pool.”
The Elks nationally spend more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in fields that benefit special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation Scholarships, scouting programs, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national hoop shoot free throw contest involving more than three million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.
For additional information about Clearfield Elks No. 540, visit its Facebook page. For more information about the community pool day, contact the Clearfield Community Pool’s office at 814-765-4951 or visit its Facebook page.