Two Clearfield residents have been charged by Lawrence Township Police after a male had allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile, exposed additional minors to drugs and left a young child home alone with a weapon.
Police were called to the 1400-block of Daisy Street on Feb. 8 regarding incidents that occurred between January and February of this year.
As a result of the police investigation, it was found that Zachary Allen Hess, 35, allegedly touched a juvenile female inappropriately.
Additionally, it was discovered that Hess and Christina Flynn, 35, both allegedly exposed three minors to drugs, permitted two minors to drive with other children in the vehicle, and left a young male child home alone and allegedly gave him a knife to defend himself from intruders, police said.
Court documents on the possible charges against Flynn and Hess were not available on yesterday due to the President’s Day holiday.
Hess is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $2,500 monetary for a separate incident where Hess allegedly punched a male along Daisy Street. For that incident, Hess is charged with strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens care-dependent person — a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault — a misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment — a summary offense.
On Feb. 11, Magisterial District Judge James Glass had set bail at $5,000 monetary bail, which was reduced to $2,500 monetary on Feb. 16.
A date for arraignment has not been set for the most recent charges.