Felony child abuse charges have been filed against April Sue Lynn Eddy, 25, and her husband, Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 35, of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, Lawrence Township Police Department received a report of possible child abuse. The caller reported seeing a male child approximately three years old with welts all over his back and had black and blue marks and bumps on his forehead.
Police responded to the Weaver Street Extension residence and asked Eddy to see the child. Police observed the child and saw the child had bumps and bruises and an abrasion over his left eye. The officer asked the child to lift up his shirt and observed multiple welts and bruises on the child’s chest, neck, shoulders and back. The child also had what appeared to be a fresh bruise on his thigh.
Children, Youth and Family Services responded to the scene and two of Eddy’s children were taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical examination.
The children were interviewed the next day at the Child Advocacy Center, but were fearful of answering questions and a child told the interviewer the “cops were trying to take us.”
Police interviewed friends and family members of the couple and several said they saw Eddy and Couturiaux excessively strike and whip the children with a belt when disciplining them.
On Jan. 28, Lawrence Township Police served a search warrant on the home and found it in poor condition. Police said the rooms were in disarray there were items of food, piles of clothing and empty soda cans throughout the residence.
On March 14, one of the victims was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The child had been living with his grandmother and brother. The child said his mother would smack him many times. The child also said Couturiaux would hit him too, and the child said he didn’t want to live with them anymore.
According to the police, the ages of the victims are 2, 4 and 6 years old.
Eddy is charged with two counts of aggravated assault-victim less than 13-years old — felonies of the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault-victim less than 6-years old — felonies of the second degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of children — felonies of the second degree, endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree and four counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the first degree.
She is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but it was continued until April 27. She is represented by attorney Roan J. Confer Jr. of Williamsport.
Couturiaux is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a count of criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault — felonies of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of children — felonies of the second degree and endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree. According to court documents, a date for Couturiaux has not yet been set.