Clearfield County voters turned out in expected low numbers for Tuesday’s primary election.
There are a total of 28,916 total registered voters in the county where Republicans outnumber Democrats by almost a 2-1 margin. There were a total of 13,557 ballots cast — a turnout of 32 percent.
Clearfield County Commissioner
In the Democratic race, incumbent Commissioner Dave Glass secured 2,943 votes and Dennis J. Biancuzzo earned 2,654 — with both men securing a spot on the Democratic ticket in November.
On the Republican ticket, newcomer Tim J. Winters brought in the most votes with 5,039. Incumbent Commissioner John A. Sobel earned 4,446 votes to edge out incumbent Commissioner Mary Tatum, who earned 4,202.
Glass, Biancuzzo, Winters and Sobel will be on the November ballot, with the top three vote-getters being on the board to begin 2024.
Clearfield County Treasurer
Jay S. Siegel earned the most votes on the Republican ticket for Clearfield County Treasurer with 3,991 votes over Nicole C. Fletcher (2,852) and Christopher T. Tarcson (1,799). There were no Democratic nominees — however there were 456 write-ins for the post. It will be learned in the coming days if Siegel will have a Democratic opponent in November.
Bradford Township Supervisor
Karen S. Fulmer earned the GOP nomination with 259 votes over Richard M. Heberling (125). There were 35 votes for a write-in on the Democratic ticket.
Cooper Township Supervisor
Eric W. Ahlberg earned 223 GOP votes over 70 for Michael P. Biggans Jr. and 31 for Randy L. Killian. Ahlberg may face a Democratic challenger depending upon the outcome of the 82 write-in votes that were cast.
Lawrence Township Supervisor
Jeremy J. Ruffner earned the GOP nomination with 563 votes over opponent Daniel G. Mitchell Sr. (368). Ruffner may be challenged by a Democratic nominee as there were 69 write-in votes cast.
Morris Township Supervisor
Frederick H. Little will be on the ballot to represent the GOP ticket in November with 167 votes over opponents Jeffrey T. Coval (83), James L. Williams (55) and William H. Zimmerman (2). Little may face a Democratic challenger, as there were 113 write-in votes cast.