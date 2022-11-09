Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome.
Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County.
But the county’s results didn’t reflect the majority of the state. Democrat Josh Shapiro was declared the winner of the gubernatorial race over Republican Doug Mastriano. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate, was declared the winner over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who conceded the race on Wednesday morning.
All 70 of Clearfield County’s precincts reported their results on Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m., according to Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass. The election office finished the bulk of the work — including counting the mail-in/absentee ballots — around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Late Tuesday evening, Glass said the scanner encountered a technical difficulty, preventing 4,524 ballots from being properly scanned and counted right away.
“There are a very small number of ballots still unaccounted for,” Glass said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “By noon I expect full results.” The full results were posted in the early afternoon on Wednesday.
There were 31,193 total ballots cast at the polls, according to the county’s Election Central website summary report. Of that total, 4,524 were absentee/mail-in ballots.
Clearfield County voters overwhelmingly chose Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democrat John Fetterman in the state Senate race, with Oz receiving 21,615 votes over Fetterman’s 8,434.
In the Governor race, GOP candidate Doug Mastriano received 20,200 votes over Democrat Josh Shapiro’s 10,235 votes.
In the U.S. Representative race, incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, defeated Democrat candidate Mike Molesevich, with Thompson garnering 23,730 votes and Molesevich receiving 7,179.
Republican Dallas Kephart, who was unopposed in the state House race for the 73rd district, received 15,620 votes. He will replace state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, who is retiring.
In the House 75th district, Republican Mike Armanini received 9,885 votes, defeating Democrat Erica Vogt who garnered 2,996 votes.