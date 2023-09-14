ALLPORT — Officials representing townships of the second class in Clearfield County will convene Friday, Sept. 22, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church at 369 Allport Cutoff, Allport, for the annual county convention.
The purpose of the convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve their municipality’s residents as well as give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
The convention will feature a wide range of speakers, including Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Policy and Research Analyst Katie Lizza. Lizza will speak about legislation affecting townships of the second class, association programs and services for townships, and issues of major importance to townships and their residents.
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors represents the commonwealth’s 1,454 townships of the second class, 30 of which are located in Clearfield County.