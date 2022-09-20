David Sanko

SANKO

MORRISDALE — Officials representing Clearfield County townships of the second class will convene Friday, Oct. 7, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, for the annual fall annual county convention.

The purpose of the convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve local residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.

Tags

Trending Food Videos