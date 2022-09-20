MORRISDALE — Officials representing Clearfield County townships of the second class will convene Friday, Oct. 7, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, for the annual fall annual county convention.
The purpose of the convention is to provide township officials with up-to-date information to help them better serve local residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local government issues.
The convention will feature a wide range of speakers, including Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township David Sanko. Sanko will talk about legislation affecting townships of the second class, association programs and services for townships, and issues of major importance to townships and their residents.
The State Association of Township Supervisors represents Pennsylvania’s 1,454 townships of the second class –30 of which are located in Clearfield County.
Other speakers who will address the township officials include Terri Cunkle of the Governor’s Center for Local Government; Barry Mayes and Bert Lahrman, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission; and Mary Amman and Shawn Agosti, the state Department of Transportation’s Department of Municipal Services.
Registration and social hour will begin at 9 a.m. with the convention convening at 9:30 a.m.