Drought watch map
Buy Now

Clearfield County is one of 36 counties that remain on a drought watch in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced this week after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties.

Clearfield County remains on drought watch. Elk and Jefferson counties are not included in the current advisory.

Recommended Video

Trending Food Videos