CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit schedule for March.
The schedule includes:
- Wednesday, March 2, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 3, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, March 7, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 8, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 9, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, March 11, Madera Firehall, 10-11:30 a.m. and Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, March 14, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 15, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 16, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 17, Graystone, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386, Frenchville, 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, March 21, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Marketplace, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 22, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 23, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 24, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, March 28, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 29, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 30, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.