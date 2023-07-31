CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield County Public Library has announced the August schedule for the mobile service unit.
It is:
- Tuesday, Aug. 1, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2, Penfield Grange, Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 3, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville.
- Friday, Aug. 4, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.Monday, Aug. 7, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 10 a.m. to noon; Mt. View Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 2 p.m.; and Grassflat Moose, 948 Cooper Ave., Grassflat, 2:15-4 p.mTuesday, Aug. 8, Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
- Wednesday, Aug. 9, Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 10, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 14, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, , Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 18, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 21, Blackwood Auctions, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 22, The Rock Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 23, Penfield Grange, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 24, Graystone Court Villas, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 25, Colonial Courtyard, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, Aug. 28, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon, Mt. View Marketplace, noon to 2 p.m. and Grassflat Moose, 2:15-4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 29, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 30, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 31, Shepherd of the Hills church, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.