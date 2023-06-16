The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County announces the following work schedule for the week of June 20 – June 23, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
- Bridge cleaning, throughout the county.Bridge repair, state Route 2007, Parsonville, road closure, detour will be in place through late June.
- Crack seal, Interstate 80 mile marker 120 to 137, east and westbound.
- Drainage improvements, SR 36, Westover; SR 53, Glen Hope; SR 2007, Brisbin to Ashland; and SR 3006, Westover.
- Pipe flushing, SR 53, Glen Hope.
- Mowing, throughout the county.
- Patching, I80 mile marker 97 to 120, east and westbound; U.S. 322, Woodland to Philipsburg.
- Pipe Replacement, SR 1006, Goshen.
- Sign repairs and upgrades, throughout the county.
- Tree crew, SR 729, Tyrone Pike.
- Underdrain, SR 879, Curwensville.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
