The Clearfield County Mobile Library Unit has announced its stop schedule for June.
The schedule is as follow:
- Wednesday, June 1, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, June 3, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, June 6, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 7, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 8, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, June 9, Graystone Court, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Monday, June 13, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 am. to noon and Mt. View Market, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 14, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 15, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 16, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, June 20, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 21, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 22, VFW Richard L. Beers Post 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 24, Coffee N Bananas, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, June 27, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 28, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 29, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, June 30, Graystone Court, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.