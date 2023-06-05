CURWENSVILLE –The Clearfield County Public Library has announced the schedule for June for the mobile service unit.
- Tuesday, June 6, Mahaffey Firehall, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7, Mint Condition, 258 Main St., Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 8, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, June 12, LaJose Hotel, 103 Cecil Hurd Hwy., Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 13, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 1943 Dorsey Ave., Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 14, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 16, Coffee N Bananas, 3046 Main St., Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, June 19, Blackwood Auctions, 2672 Helvetia Rd., Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 20, The Rock church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 21, Penfield Grange hall, 12555 Bennett’s Valley Hwy., Penfield, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22, Graystone Court Villas, 1221 Leonard St., Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, 1525 VFW Rd., Frenchville.
- Friday, June 23, Colonial Courtyard, 1300 Leonard St., Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, June 26, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon and Mt. View Marketplace, 111 Rolling Stone Rd., Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 27, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 28, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 29, Shepherd of the Hills church, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.