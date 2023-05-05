The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 8-12, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
- Bridge cleaning,Throughout Clearfield County.
- Bridge work, State Route 3014, Chest Township.
- Ditch cleaning, SR 4015, Dubois area.
- Milling and patching, SR 453, Curwensville to Boardman and SR 729, Grampian to Kerrmoor. This is a continuing project that caused traffic delays last week. Delays are expected to carry over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays. Drivers should build extra time into their schedules or consider an alternate route.
- Mowing, Interstate 80 and islands throughout the county.
- Pipe flushing, SR 53, Coalport to Glen Hope.
- Shoulder work, I-80, mile markers120 to 137, east and west.
- Sign upgrades, throughout the county.
- Tail ditching, SR 53, Coalport to Glen Hope.
- Tree crew, SR 729, Tyrone Pike.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.