CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has noted its mobile services unit schedule for July. The library is closed Monday, July 4. No stops are scheduled for that day.
- Tuesday, July 5, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 6, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 7, Shepherd of the Hills church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Monday, July 11, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 12, Glendale Valley Spirt & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- July 13, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers No. 7043, Coalport, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 15, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, noon to 4 p.m.
- Monday, July 18, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 19, The Rock church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 20, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, July 21, Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield, 10-11:30 a.m.; Graystone Court, Clearfield, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Frenchville, 2-4:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 25, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to noon; and Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 26, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 27, Mint Condition, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 28, Shepherd of the Hills church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.